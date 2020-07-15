Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI with garages

Heeia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 5 miles of Heeia

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2958 Pali Hwy A
2958 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2958 Pali Highway #A - Property Id: 307866 2958 Pali Highway Honolulu, HI. 96817 A quiet and cool/breezy 1 bedroom, 1bath, 1 parking attached to the main house. 2nd floor access with its own private entry from the garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1050 Maunawili Rd.
1050 Maunawili Road, Maunawili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
Olomana/Kailua Single Family Home: 4-bed, 2-bath with garage & large yard avail for rent! - New to hit the rental market! Offering a 4-bedroom, 2-bath Single Family dwelling with a 2-car garage in Maunawili!.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
436 Kalama Street
436 Kalama Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
130 sqft
Utilities included. Rental opportunity in beautiful Kailua. Built-in 2015. Ground floor 1440 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath unit. 10 minutes (.5 mile) walk to the beach, and one mile from the downtown Kailua shops and restaurants.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi Valley
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1511 sqft
Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
471 Kailua Rd
471 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1287 sqft
Relax and enjoy this luxury condo in the heart of Kailua Town! Great for entertaining! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has 1,287 sqft of living area plus a 116 sqft open lanai (1,403 sqft total) facing the lush, landscaped yard.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.

Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
629 Milokai St.
629 Milokai Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3338 sqft
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
245 Hualani St. B
245 Hualani Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1745 sqft
245 Hualani St. B - (245 HUA B) Available 08/01/20 Kailua Modern, Nostalgic Flair - Well maintained residence in Kalama/Coconut Grove. Built in 2007, nearly 2,000 sq.
Results within 10 miles of Heeia
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
3445 Kilauea Avenue
3445 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
1830 sqft
Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
217 Prospect Street, #C4
217 Prospect Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
217 Prospect Street, #C4 Available 08/01/20 Dowsett Point - Spacious and upgraded 1/1/1 - Welcome to Dowsett Point. Convenient Punchbowl location, be within minutes of Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana with easy freeway access in both directions.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1607 Kanapuu Drive
1607 Kanapuu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1795 sqft
Minutes from downtown Kailua. Hillside back yard is terraced with a BBQ deck at the top, perfect for entertaining. Photovoltaic system, rent includes electricity up to ~450 kWh/~$250 per month, additional usage will be added to rent.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
2440 Kuhio Ave #1507
2440 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
488 sqft
Live the good life at the Waikiki Park Heights relaxing by the private pool and enjoying Five Star dining at Hy's Steak House! This 1 bedroom condo has great ocean view, is fully furnished with a king size bed & pull-out couch, and has a fully
