37 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
444 Iliwai Drive
444 Iliwai Drive, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1023 Hehina Street
95-1023 Hehina Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2685 sqft
Wonderful American Classics home in Mililani Mauka. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths - one bdrm and one bath on the first level. 34 PV panels, solar water heater, solar attic fans, split a/c units and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1032 Haulelau Street
95-1032 Haulelau Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Come see this SPACIOUS 2-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10
95-108 Kauamea Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1127 sqft
This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm By: ARJAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1131 Makamai Loop
92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1532 sqft
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-7147 Elele Street
92-7147 Elele Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1424 sqft
Upper Makakilo - Ocean Ridge: A luxury, large, corner 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage. Two-story unit with spectacular ocean views. Brand new vinyl plank floors and paint throughout unit (no carpet!).

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
54-136 Puuowaa Street
54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St. Hauula, HI 96717 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed. Rent: $2600 per month Security Deposit: $2600 Application Fee: $30 per adult Square feet: Approx. 1104 sq. ft. on a 11,250 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1598 Wahane
91-1598 Wahane Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1517 sqft
91-1598 Wahane Available 06/15/20 Kapolei Knolls 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Single Level Home - Nicely maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath one-level home on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car enclosed garage. Big open kitchen with high ceilings, island counter and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1236 Hookeha Street
92-1236 Hookeha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1492 sqft
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Living Area: 1492 sgft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1090 Heahea St.
94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1519 sqft
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-523 LULU ST
98-523 Lulu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
Enjoy Aiea - HARBOR TERRACE NEWTOWN in Aiea! All on one level, 3BD, 2BA, Duplex with attached 2-car garage. PHOTOVOLTAIC PANELS to reduce your electric bill! Beautiful Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range/oven. Family or Dining Room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.
City Guide for Wahiawa, HI

"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wahiawa, HI

Wahiawa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

