73 Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI with garage
When the state of Hawaii was once just the Kingdom of Hawaii, all the kings men and all the kings horses (and anyone else deemed a big whig royal family member) would vacation on Waipahu to bask in its refreshing spring.
On the island of Honolulu, nestled on a small inlet, is the city of Waipahu, which in Hawaiian translates to water bursting or gushing forth. It's a coastal town with a population just under 40,000. In the grand scope of Hawaii, Waipahu is one of the more down-to-earth cities, boasting a more inexpensive housing market than most of the state. You can move here without breaking the bank! This city does not thrive on the tourism industry but keeps its focus on the people who make the city just what it is on a daily basis.
Waipahu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.