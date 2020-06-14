Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI with garage

Waipahu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.
94-1005 Halekapio Street, Waipahu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2010 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Waipahu

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1090 Heahea St.
94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1519 sqft
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,

1 of 19

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1071 Hoohele Street
94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1730 sqft
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Waipahu
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm By: ARJAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1131 Makamai Loop
92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1532 sqft
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-7147 Elele Street
92-7147 Elele Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1424 sqft
Upper Makakilo - Ocean Ridge: A luxury, large, corner 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage. Two-story unit with spectacular ocean views. Brand new vinyl plank floors and paint throughout unit (no carpet!).

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1598 Wahane
91-1598 Wahane Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1517 sqft
91-1598 Wahane Available 06/15/20 Kapolei Knolls 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Single Level Home - Nicely maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath one-level home on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car enclosed garage. Big open kitchen with high ceilings, island counter and family room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2180 sqft
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1168 Lanakoi Street
91-1168 Lanakoi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995 Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1236 Hookeha Street
92-1236 Hookeha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1492 sqft
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Living Area: 1492 sgft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65 TV in garage, 2

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1005 Keoneae Pl
91-1005 Keoneae Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
976 sqft
Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South 91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706. This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
1020 Kakala #816
1020 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1156 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in Awakea at Mehana! - Upgraded single floor 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Kapolei. Features carpeting throughout home, split AC system, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.
City Guide for Waipahu, HI

When the state of Hawaii was once just the Kingdom of Hawaii, all the kings men and all the kings horses (and anyone else deemed a big whig royal family member) would vacation on Waipahu to bask in its refreshing spring.

On the island of Honolulu, nestled on a small inlet, is the city of Waipahu, which in Hawaiian translates to water bursting or gushing forth. It's a coastal town with a population just under 40,000. In the grand scope of Hawaii, Waipahu is one of the more down-to-earth cities, boasting a more inexpensive housing market than most of the state. You can move here without breaking the bank! This city does not thrive on the tourism industry but keeps its focus on the people who make the city just what it is on a daily basis. Looking to move in? Take a gander at some of your options: See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Waipahu, HI

Waipahu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

