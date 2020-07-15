426 Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI📍
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Kaneohe
46-261 Kahuhipa St. #A303
46-261 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
728 sqft
Windward Acres Condo - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking - For showings: contact Darcie Y. Kaneshiro, R (RB-17820) Cell: 808-372-4091 or darcie@pro808.com Cool & clean two bedroom, one bath townhouse in Windward Acres in Kaneohe.
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.
Kaneohe
45-324 Lolopua Street
45-324 Lolopua Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1367 sqft
Well Maintained single family home near Kaneohe Bay in a great neighborhood. Includes family room, dining room, fenced back/side yard.
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Kaneohe
45-1124 Makaleha Street
45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done.
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
975 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 4:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Results within 5 miles of Heeia
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2801 sqft
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Heeia area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
