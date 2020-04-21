54-136 Puuowaa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage internet access range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St. Hauula, HI 96717

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed.

Rent: $2600 per month

Security Deposit: $2600

Application Fee: $30 per adult

Square feet: Approx. 1104 sq. ft. on a 11,250 sq. ft. lot

Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals.

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities to include water, sewage, electric, cable, internet, and telephone. Trash is city pick up.

Pets: No pets allowed.

Parking: 2 parking stalls in driveway. Owner retains usage of enclosed garage.

Appliances: Refrigerator, range oven, washer, and dryer.



Description:

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home is a few minutes away from Hau’ula Beach Park. 7-11 is nearby for convenient purchase of food and snacks. It is just down the road from Tamura’s Market and Longs Drugs. The house sits on a 11,250 sq. ft. lot with a nice green yard to utilize for personal use after a long day. The home comes with some furniture if you need some to get started moving into a place. The floor features ceramic tile throughout the house. The front of the house also has a nice front porch to do some entertaining of guests outside of the house with the cool breeze blowing in from the nearby beach. The living room/kitchen area is a nice spacious room for those that like to entertain guests. The house is available now for viewing by video or virtual tour with agent. Please contact us today to schedule a showing.



Schools:

Elementary School: Hauula Elementary School

High School: Kahuku High and Intermediate School



Property Manager:

Gavin A K Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

275 Puuhale Road #B

Honolulu, HI 96819



Showings: Showings are done by appointment only.



Rental Applications: To apply go to https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.



Contact us to schedule a showing.