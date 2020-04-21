All apartments in Hauula
Last updated April 21 2020

54-136 Puuowaa Street

54-136 Puuowaa Street · (808) 400-6633
Location

54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI 96717
Koolauloa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St. Hauula, HI 96717
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed.
Rent: $2600 per month
Security Deposit: $2600
Application Fee: $30 per adult
Square feet: Approx. 1104 sq. ft. on a 11,250 sq. ft. lot
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals.
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities to include water, sewage, electric, cable, internet, and telephone. Trash is city pick up.
Pets: No pets allowed.
Parking: 2 parking stalls in driveway. Owner retains usage of enclosed garage.
Appliances: Refrigerator, range oven, washer, and dryer.

Description:
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home is a few minutes away from Hau’ula Beach Park. 7-11 is nearby for convenient purchase of food and snacks. It is just down the road from Tamura’s Market and Longs Drugs. The house sits on a 11,250 sq. ft. lot with a nice green yard to utilize for personal use after a long day. The home comes with some furniture if you need some to get started moving into a place. The floor features ceramic tile throughout the house. The front of the house also has a nice front porch to do some entertaining of guests outside of the house with the cool breeze blowing in from the nearby beach. The living room/kitchen area is a nice spacious room for those that like to entertain guests. The house is available now for viewing by video or virtual tour with agent. Please contact us today to schedule a showing.

Schools:
Elementary School: Hauula Elementary School
High School: Kahuku High and Intermediate School

Property Manager:
Gavin A K Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, HI 96819

Showings: Showings are done by appointment only.

Rental Applications: To apply go to https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

