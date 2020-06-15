All apartments in East Honolulu
7476 Makaa St
Last updated June 15 2020

7476 Makaa St

7476 Makaa Street · (808) 295-7854
Location

7476 Makaa Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7476 Makaa St · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Kealaula Kai 3/2.5/2 Single Family Home - Enjoy the best in Hawaii Kai living in this quiet Anchorage neighborhood! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a spacious two car garage. Vaulted ceilings make the space expansive and bright and allow for excellent airflow. Living room, dining room, additional space that can be used for an office/study room or t.v. room. Newer carpet, paint, all major appliances, ceiling fans, solar water heater. Yard service is included. Tenant pays electric, water, sewer, cable/internet, landline. Enclosed private courtyard in front and lanai in back. NO SMOKING, NO PETS, 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE REQUIRED. Application fee of $20 per person. Renters Insurance required. Offered by South Shore Realty. Contact Diane Sagucio R-17711 @ 808-295-7854 or diane@southshorerealtyhi.com for more info and showing appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7476 Makaa St have any available units?
7476 Makaa St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7476 Makaa St have?
Some of 7476 Makaa St's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7476 Makaa St currently offering any rent specials?
7476 Makaa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7476 Makaa St pet-friendly?
No, 7476 Makaa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 7476 Makaa St offer parking?
Yes, 7476 Makaa St does offer parking.
Does 7476 Makaa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7476 Makaa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7476 Makaa St have a pool?
No, 7476 Makaa St does not have a pool.
Does 7476 Makaa St have accessible units?
No, 7476 Makaa St does not have accessible units.
Does 7476 Makaa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7476 Makaa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7476 Makaa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7476 Makaa St does not have units with air conditioning.
