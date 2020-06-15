7476 Makaa St

Amenities

Kealaula Kai 3/2.5/2 Single Family Home - Enjoy the best in Hawaii Kai living in this quiet Anchorage neighborhood! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a spacious two car garage. Vaulted ceilings make the space expansive and bright and allow for excellent airflow. Living room, dining room, additional space that can be used for an office/study room or t.v. room. Newer carpet, paint, all major appliances, ceiling fans, solar water heater. Yard service is included. Tenant pays electric, water, sewer, cable/internet, landline. Enclosed private courtyard in front and lanai in back. NO SMOKING, NO PETS, 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE REQUIRED. Application fee of $20 per person. Renters Insurance required. Offered by South Shore Realty. Contact Diane Sagucio R-17711 @ 808-295-7854 or diane@southshorerealtyhi.com for more info and showing appointments.



