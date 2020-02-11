All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

718 Halaula Place

718 Halaula Place · (860) 460-8745
Location

718 Halaula Place, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2031 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Rarely available large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with in-ground pool in the highly desirable Hawaii Kai neighborhood of Mariner's Cove. This home features an attached 2car garage, private fenced yard, and a large bedroom on ground floor level. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, new laminate flooring, updated bathrooms, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans, white kitchen, and more. Live the Hawaii lifestyle enjoying the manicured yard with sparking pool and covered lanai, perfect for entertaining. This move-in ready home is located on a quite cul-de-sac in Mariner's Cove subdivision. $4,500/mo rent includes landscaping, pool service, and garbage services. Tenants are responsible electric, water, sewer, cable and internet. Take a virtual tour and schedule your showing online at www.hawaiisands.com/property/718halaula.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Halaula Place have any available units?
718 Halaula Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Halaula Place have?
Some of 718 Halaula Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Halaula Place currently offering any rent specials?
718 Halaula Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Halaula Place pet-friendly?
No, 718 Halaula Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 718 Halaula Place offer parking?
Yes, 718 Halaula Place does offer parking.
Does 718 Halaula Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Halaula Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Halaula Place have a pool?
Yes, 718 Halaula Place has a pool.
Does 718 Halaula Place have accessible units?
No, 718 Halaula Place does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Halaula Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Halaula Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Halaula Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Halaula Place does not have units with air conditioning.
