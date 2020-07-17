All apartments in East Honolulu
Find more places like 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Honolulu, HI
/
520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,

520 Lunalilo Home Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Honolulu
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Modern Water Front Condo w/Gorgeous Views, A/C, Yard, & Shared Pool. Ohana Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Enjoy your own waterfront slice of Hawaii at Ohana Kai! Located in a gated community along Hawaii Kai’s stunning waterway, you’ll enjoy marina and Koko Head views from every room. Unwind in the casual charm of this peaceful paradise with its open floor plan and stylish details.

Koko Marina Luxury
Ohana Kai is a corner unit featuring a first-floor master bedroom with delightful en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and sliding doors that open to the backyard. The spacious living room boasts cozy seating and the dining area is perfectly positioned to take in the view. Ohana Kai offers a fully equipped contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar. Upstairs, bedroom two offers spacious accommodations with two twin beds and a sofa bed. Bedroom three is light and airy with a queen bed and desk. Both bedrooms conveniently share a full bathroom. Air conditioning, wireless internet, cable television, and laundry facilities ensure you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home during your stay at Ohana Kai.

A Contemporary Oasis

On the back lanai you’ll find a barbecue grill, dining area shaded by a large awning, and several sets of chairs for relaxing. The yard also provides access to the waters of the marina and a front row seat for the colorful Hawaii Kai sunrise. Following the marina path will lead you to a tranquil garden and a park with play structures.
You’ll be delighted by Ohana Kai’s ideal Hawaii Kai location in South Oahu. Koko Marina is just a two-minute drive from Ohana Kai where you’ll find dining, shops, a movie theater, a fitness facility, and access to a wide range of water sports. A five-minute drive takes you to some of the most celebrated beaches on the island including Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach, and downtown Waikiki is a quick 15-minute drive! The east side beaches of Waimanalo and Kailua are a 30-minute scenic drive away.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. One per 30 days, minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Standard occupancy for this is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
4. TA 177-601-5360-01
5. Air conditioning notes: this home has split central air conditioning in the living room and bedrooms.
6. Special term: guests must follow all complex house rules.

Max Included Electric Charge: $250

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have any available units?
520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have?
Some of 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, currently offering any rent specials?
520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, pet-friendly?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, offer parking?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, does not offer parking.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have a pool?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, has a pool.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have accessible units?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318, has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms
East Honolulu Furnished ApartmentsEast Honolulu Luxury Places
East Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity