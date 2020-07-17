520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Modern Water Front Condo w/Gorgeous Views, A/C, Yard, & Shared Pool. Ohana Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Enjoy your own waterfront slice of Hawaii at Ohana Kai! Located in a gated community along Hawaii Kai’s stunning waterway, you’ll enjoy marina and Koko Head views from every room. Unwind in the casual charm of this peaceful paradise with its open floor plan and stylish details.



Koko Marina Luxury

Ohana Kai is a corner unit featuring a first-floor master bedroom with delightful en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and sliding doors that open to the backyard. The spacious living room boasts cozy seating and the dining area is perfectly positioned to take in the view. Ohana Kai offers a fully equipped contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar. Upstairs, bedroom two offers spacious accommodations with two twin beds and a sofa bed. Bedroom three is light and airy with a queen bed and desk. Both bedrooms conveniently share a full bathroom. Air conditioning, wireless internet, cable television, and laundry facilities ensure you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home during your stay at Ohana Kai.



A Contemporary Oasis



On the back lanai you’ll find a barbecue grill, dining area shaded by a large awning, and several sets of chairs for relaxing. The yard also provides access to the waters of the marina and a front row seat for the colorful Hawaii Kai sunrise. Following the marina path will lead you to a tranquil garden and a park with play structures.

You’ll be delighted by Ohana Kai’s ideal Hawaii Kai location in South Oahu. Koko Marina is just a two-minute drive from Ohana Kai where you’ll find dining, shops, a movie theater, a fitness facility, and access to a wide range of water sports. A five-minute drive takes you to some of the most celebrated beaches on the island including Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach, and downtown Waikiki is a quick 15-minute drive! The east side beaches of Waimanalo and Kailua are a 30-minute scenic drive away.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. One per 30 days, minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. Standard occupancy for this is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

4. TA 177-601-5360-01

5. Air conditioning notes: this home has split central air conditioning in the living room and bedrooms.

6. Special term: guests must follow all complex house rules.



Max Included Electric Charge: $250



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842622)