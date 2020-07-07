500 Lunalilo Home Road.

Amenities

Fully furnished with central a.c. 1/1/1 unit 874 s.ft. of interior living area in building #3 ( on the quieter side of the complex.) Fully equipped kitchen with a wine cabinet & storage cabinets. Remote control sun shades. Newer laminate floor. Covered patio. Hotel like amenities. 2 tennis courts, larger pool and hot water spa, sauna, lounge chairs, shaded BBQ areas, wet bar, well equipped gym, putting green and card table, spacious meeting room with pool table, library, weekly Yoga and art classes, boat dock & water sport gears storage (when avail.) Non-smoking building, No Pets, 24/7 security, Mgr. on duty. Available 7/1/20.Tenant pays utility/Spectrum TV & Internet/Application fee $40.00, 6-12 months lease.