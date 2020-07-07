All apartments in East Honolulu
500 Lunalilo Home Road.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

500 Lunalilo Home Road

500 Lunalilo Home Road · (808) 381-3256
Location

500 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 33E · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Fully furnished with central a.c. 1/1/1 unit 874 s.ft. of interior living area in building #3 ( on the quieter side of the complex.) Fully equipped kitchen with a wine cabinet & storage cabinets. Remote control sun shades. Newer laminate floor. Covered patio. Hotel like amenities. 2 tennis courts, larger pool and hot water spa, sauna, lounge chairs, shaded BBQ areas, wet bar, well equipped gym, putting green and card table, spacious meeting room with pool table, library, weekly Yoga and art classes, boat dock & water sport gears storage (when avail.) Non-smoking building, No Pets, 24/7 security, Mgr. on duty. Available 7/1/20.Tenant pays utility/Spectrum TV & Internet/Application fee $40.00, 6-12 months lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have any available units?
500 Lunalilo Home Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have?
Some of 500 Lunalilo Home Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Lunalilo Home Road currently offering any rent specials?
500 Lunalilo Home Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Lunalilo Home Road pet-friendly?
No, 500 Lunalilo Home Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road offer parking?
No, 500 Lunalilo Home Road does not offer parking.
Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Lunalilo Home Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have a pool?
Yes, 500 Lunalilo Home Road has a pool.
Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have accessible units?
No, 500 Lunalilo Home Road does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Lunalilo Home Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Lunalilo Home Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Lunalilo Home Road does not have units with air conditioning.

