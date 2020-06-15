All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020

48 Niuiki Circle

48 Niuiki Circle · (808) 256-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Niuiki Circle · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home. Tucked onto O'ahu's south shore, launch a kayak or SUP board from the private dock or relax as you take in a beautiful Hawaiian sunset. Hardwood flooring and tasteful furnishings and dcor provide a comfortable setting. A well appointed kitchen offers a Viking gas stove, top grade appliances, tons of storage and counter space and everything you need to prepare a favorite meal. Or BBQ outdoors while you entertain near the dipping pool and hot tub, complete with outdoor shower.

Remodeled, this property has an added fourth bedroom and third bathroom. Fully furnished with linens, towels and kitchenware. Beds include 1 Queen, 2 King, 1 Full and 2 Twin size.

Property is fully air-conditioned and gated with ample parking.

Located halfway between Kahala and Hawaii Kai, this location is ideal and convenient. Offers easy driving distance to Hanauma Bay, Waikiki Beach, Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and the beaches of Windward Oahu. Close to stores and restaurants.

Lease includes all utilities including electricity, water, sewer, Internet, cable, phone, pool service, yard service and trash. Excludes tax, housekeeping and security deposit/damage waiver.

This Property is professionally managed by Private Homes Hawaii, LLC and is a minimum 30-day rental property. It is compliant with Hawaii State Legislation (HB2078) for rental accommodations (Lic# TA-076-228-4032-02).

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Lisa Schultz at 808.256.1905.

(RLNE5144849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Niuiki Circle have any available units?
48 Niuiki Circle has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Niuiki Circle have?
Some of 48 Niuiki Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Niuiki Circle currently offering any rent specials?
48 Niuiki Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Niuiki Circle pet-friendly?
No, 48 Niuiki Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 48 Niuiki Circle offer parking?
Yes, 48 Niuiki Circle does offer parking.
Does 48 Niuiki Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Niuiki Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Niuiki Circle have a pool?
Yes, 48 Niuiki Circle has a pool.
Does 48 Niuiki Circle have accessible units?
No, 48 Niuiki Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Niuiki Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Niuiki Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Niuiki Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Niuiki Circle has units with air conditioning.
