48 Niuiki Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home. Tucked onto O'ahu's south shore, launch a kayak or SUP board from the private dock or relax as you take in a beautiful Hawaiian sunset. Hardwood flooring and tasteful furnishings and dcor provide a comfortable setting. A well appointed kitchen offers a Viking gas stove, top grade appliances, tons of storage and counter space and everything you need to prepare a favorite meal. Or BBQ outdoors while you entertain near the dipping pool and hot tub, complete with outdoor shower.



Remodeled, this property has an added fourth bedroom and third bathroom. Fully furnished with linens, towels and kitchenware. Beds include 1 Queen, 2 King, 1 Full and 2 Twin size.



Property is fully air-conditioned and gated with ample parking.



Located halfway between Kahala and Hawaii Kai, this location is ideal and convenient. Offers easy driving distance to Hanauma Bay, Waikiki Beach, Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and the beaches of Windward Oahu. Close to stores and restaurants.



Lease includes all utilities including electricity, water, sewer, Internet, cable, phone, pool service, yard service and trash. Excludes tax, housekeeping and security deposit/damage waiver.



This Property is professionally managed by Private Homes Hawaii, LLC and is a minimum 30-day rental property. It is compliant with Hawaii State Legislation (HB2078) for rental accommodations (Lic# TA-076-228-4032-02).



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Lisa Schultz at 808.256.1905.



