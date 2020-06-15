All apartments in East Honolulu
4540 Malia Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4540 Malia Street

4540 Malia Street · (808) 492-6963
Location

4540 Malia Street, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME Convenient, Safe, Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with Diamond Head views
SPACIOUS (660 sq. ft.) - Large Living / Dining Room with cross ventilation, views and window AC, Large Bedroom with cross ventilation, views and window AC,1 full Bath, private Lanai, carport and shared laundry FULL SIZE - High Efficiency Washer and Dryer 2 secure private entrances = Living Room / Kitchen UTILITIES INCLUDED = electric (w/cap), water, sewer, trash, pest control and monthly yard service Private yard - great for BBQs / Gardening

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Malia Street have any available units?
4540 Malia Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4540 Malia Street have?
Some of 4540 Malia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Malia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Malia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Malia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Malia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 4540 Malia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Malia Street does offer parking.
Does 4540 Malia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Malia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Malia Street have a pool?
No, 4540 Malia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Malia Street have accessible units?
No, 4540 Malia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Malia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Malia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 Malia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4540 Malia Street has units with air conditioning.
