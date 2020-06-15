4540 Malia Street

Amenities
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME Convenient, Safe, Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with Diamond Head views
SPACIOUS (660 sq. ft.) - Large Living / Dining Room with cross ventilation, views and window AC, Large Bedroom with cross ventilation, views and window AC,1 full Bath, private Lanai, carport and shared laundry FULL SIZE - High Efficiency Washer and Dryer 2 secure private entrances = Living Room / Kitchen UTILITIES INCLUDED = electric (w/cap), water, sewer, trash, pest control and monthly yard service Private yard - great for BBQs / Gardening
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5533366)