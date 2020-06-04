453 Portlock Road

Amenities

Maunalua Sunset is located in the oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a double sized ocean lot. This spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home includes multiple structures that surrounds a tropical courtyard, 1,000-square-foot swimming pool, and jacuzzi. The main house has a full kitchen, living room with sunken bar for entertaining, half bath, and upstairs loft bedroom with a wet bar and a full bath. In a separate structure on the oceanside sits a master suite with private lanai, pool access, and views of the ocean and mountain. Remaining bedroom suites are located in the third structure. Maunalua Sunset estate provides gated access, a long roundabout driveway and an oceanfront yard. Restaurants and attractions are also nearby such as Sandy Beach, Makapu'u Trail, and Roy's in Hawaii Kai.