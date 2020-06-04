All apartments in East Honolulu
453 Portlock Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:36 AM

453 Portlock Road

453 Portlock Road
Location

453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5011 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Maunalua Sunset is located in the oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a double sized ocean lot. This spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home includes multiple structures that surrounds a tropical courtyard, 1,000-square-foot swimming pool, and jacuzzi. The main house has a full kitchen, living room with sunken bar for entertaining, half bath, and upstairs loft bedroom with a wet bar and a full bath. In a separate structure on the oceanside sits a master suite with private lanai, pool access, and views of the ocean and mountain. Remaining bedroom suites are located in the third structure. Maunalua Sunset estate provides gated access, a long roundabout driveway and an oceanfront yard. Restaurants and attractions are also nearby such as Sandy Beach, Makapu'u Trail, and Roy's in Hawaii Kai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Portlock Road have any available units?
453 Portlock Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Portlock Road have?
Some of 453 Portlock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Portlock Road currently offering any rent specials?
453 Portlock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Portlock Road pet-friendly?
No, 453 Portlock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 453 Portlock Road offer parking?
Yes, 453 Portlock Road does offer parking.
Does 453 Portlock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Portlock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Portlock Road have a pool?
Yes, 453 Portlock Road has a pool.
Does 453 Portlock Road have accessible units?
No, 453 Portlock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Portlock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Portlock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Portlock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Portlock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
