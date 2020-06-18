All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020

1090 Kahului St

1090 Kahului Street · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1090 Kahului St · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Villa Luana (meaning happy or content) provides an ideal setting for relaxing in blissful comfort. With several living spaces, a gourmet kitchen, and a large dining area, this elegant home perfectly accommodates everything from multi-generational families to corporate retreats. For added flexibility, it offers an attached cottage with its own living room and full kitchen.

Villa Luana’s spacious living areas feature upscale furnishings and luxury finishes such as natural limestone and hardwood flooring. Even the most discerning chef in the group will appreciate its modern, well-appointed kitchen. From sumptuous bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms, to a private office space, to an ocean-view reading nook, this home’s endless amenities will exceed your expectations.

Nestled into a mountainside, the peaceful oasis of Villa Luana’s pool area will take your breath away. With its infinity-edge waterfall and lounge seating, you’ll feel as if you’ve reserved your own private four-star hotel. Enjoy incredible mountain scenery and peek-a-boo ocean views during the day, and gaze at the stars from the observatory deck at night.

Although you may never want to leave Villa Luana, you’ll find that it’s centrally located in the exclusive area of Hawaii Kai, just minutes from Waimanalo Beach (voted No. 1 in the US by Dr. Beach), Sandy Beach, the renowned snorkeling at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, and the Hawaii Kai Golf Course. Nearby Koko Marina also offers access to a variety of water sports, restaurants and shops, a movie theater, a Costco and other grocery stores, and a Starbucks.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Standard occupancy for this is 12 guests with a max occupancy of 14 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
4. TA-110-588-7232-01
5. A/C Notes: Split AC units in all bedrooms and in the dining room/kitchen.
6. Special Terms: Guests are aware that the doors leading out from the dining room to lanai area are hard to open.  They do open partially, however are very heavy doors.

Max Included Electric Charge: $500 

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Kahului St have any available units?
1090 Kahului St has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1090 Kahului St have?
Some of 1090 Kahului St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Kahului St currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Kahului St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Kahului St pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Kahului St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 1090 Kahului St offer parking?
No, 1090 Kahului St does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Kahului St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Kahului St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Kahului St have a pool?
Yes, 1090 Kahului St has a pool.
Does 1090 Kahului St have accessible units?
No, 1090 Kahului St does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Kahului St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Kahului St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Kahului St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1090 Kahului St has units with air conditioning.
