1090 Kahului St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Villa Luana (meaning happy or content) provides an ideal setting for relaxing in blissful comfort. With several living spaces, a gourmet kitchen, and a large dining area, this elegant home perfectly accommodates everything from multi-generational families to corporate retreats. For added flexibility, it offers an attached cottage with its own living room and full kitchen.



Villa Luana’s spacious living areas feature upscale furnishings and luxury finishes such as natural limestone and hardwood flooring. Even the most discerning chef in the group will appreciate its modern, well-appointed kitchen. From sumptuous bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms, to a private office space, to an ocean-view reading nook, this home’s endless amenities will exceed your expectations.



Nestled into a mountainside, the peaceful oasis of Villa Luana’s pool area will take your breath away. With its infinity-edge waterfall and lounge seating, you’ll feel as if you’ve reserved your own private four-star hotel. Enjoy incredible mountain scenery and peek-a-boo ocean views during the day, and gaze at the stars from the observatory deck at night.



Although you may never want to leave Villa Luana, you’ll find that it’s centrally located in the exclusive area of Hawaii Kai, just minutes from Waimanalo Beach (voted No. 1 in the US by Dr. Beach), Sandy Beach, the renowned snorkeling at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, and the Hawaii Kai Golf Course. Nearby Koko Marina also offers access to a variety of water sports, restaurants and shops, a movie theater, a Costco and other grocery stores, and a Starbucks.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. Standard occupancy for this is 12 guests with a max occupancy of 14 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

4. TA-110-588-7232-01

5. A/C Notes: Split AC units in all bedrooms and in the dining room/kitchen.

6. Special Terms: Guests are aware that the doors leading out from the dining room to lanai area are hard to open. They do open partially, however are very heavy doors.



Max Included Electric Charge: $500



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



