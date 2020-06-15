99-108 puakala place A

Amenities
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186
This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway, yet quiet and private. Close to Aiea Shopping Center, Pearlridge Center, minutes way from Camp Smith and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. New appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, onsite parking.
This home includes:
A beautiful new kitchen
refrigerator and stove/range in the unit.
Washer and Dryer
Own private entry,
Two Full bath
2 onsite Parking
$2200 / month + utilities
Standard one month security deposit (equivalent to rent)
1 Year Lease
Required:
No pets/ No Smoking
1 year lease
Qualifications Required: 1) Monthly Income Verification 2) Good Employment, Credit & Landlord History.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297186
Property Id 297186
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5844886)