99-108 puakala place A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186



This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway, yet quiet and private. Close to Aiea Shopping Center, Pearlridge Center, minutes way from Camp Smith and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. New appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, onsite parking.



This home includes:



A beautiful new kitchen

refrigerator and stove/range in the unit.

Washer and Dryer

Own private entry,

Two Full bath

2 onsite Parking



$2200 / month + utilities

Standard one month security deposit (equivalent to rent)

1 Year Lease



Required:

No pets/ No Smoking

1 year lease



Qualifications Required: 1) Monthly Income Verification 2) Good Employment, Credit & Landlord History.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297186

Property Id 297186



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5844886)