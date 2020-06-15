All apartments in Aiea
Find more places like 99-108 puakala place A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiea, HI
/
99-108 puakala place A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

99-108 puakala place A

99-108 Puakala Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aiea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI 96701
Aiea

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186

This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway, yet quiet and private. Close to Aiea Shopping Center, Pearlridge Center, minutes way from Camp Smith and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. New appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, onsite parking.

This home includes:

A beautiful new kitchen
refrigerator and stove/range in the unit.
Washer and Dryer
Own private entry,
Two Full bath
2 onsite Parking

$2200 / month + utilities
Standard one month security deposit (equivalent to rent)
1 Year Lease

Required:
No pets/ No Smoking
1 year lease

Qualifications Required: 1) Monthly Income Verification 2) Good Employment, Credit & Landlord History.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297186
Property Id 297186

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5844886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99-108 puakala place A have any available units?
99-108 puakala place A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiea, HI.
What amenities does 99-108 puakala place A have?
Some of 99-108 puakala place A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99-108 puakala place A currently offering any rent specials?
99-108 puakala place A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99-108 puakala place A pet-friendly?
Yes, 99-108 puakala place A is pet friendly.
Does 99-108 puakala place A offer parking?
Yes, 99-108 puakala place A does offer parking.
Does 99-108 puakala place A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99-108 puakala place A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99-108 puakala place A have a pool?
No, 99-108 puakala place A does not have a pool.
Does 99-108 puakala place A have accessible units?
No, 99-108 puakala place A does not have accessible units.
Does 99-108 puakala place A have units with dishwashers?
No, 99-108 puakala place A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99-108 puakala place A have units with air conditioning?
No, 99-108 puakala place A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aiea 2 BedroomsAiea 3 Bedrooms
Aiea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAiea Dog Friendly Apartments
Aiea Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College