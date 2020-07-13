Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

51 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Woodstock, GA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
44 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
17 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$967
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
73 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1269 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
60 Units Available
Lost Forest
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1091 sqft
Modern apartments have vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry. Several resort-style pools and tennis courts located on-site. Located near bus stops and a restaurant.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
58 Units Available
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Crest at Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
40 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Woodstock rents declined over the past month

Woodstock rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Woodstock over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Woodstock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Woodstock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Woodstock fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

