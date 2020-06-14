/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3103 Walden Park Drive
3103 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
678 sqft
3103 Walden park Drive Savannah, GA 31410 1BR, 1BA Condo @ Mercer Point! First Floor! Screened Porch! View of privacy buffer on back of building 3! Small office niche'! Includes Washer/Dryer! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent! Rent: $925
Results within 1 mile of Whitemarsh Island
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
8 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Eastside
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
15 West Jones Street
15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
725 sqft
Have your morning coffee in the bank of bay windows overlooking the best block of Jones St. Across from SCAD Security off Bull Street, it is the most central of all Jones St.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3
805 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
723 sqft
Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park. Oak floors. Spacious living room. Separate dining area. French doors off of bedroom open to balcony.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
27 E. Jones Lane
27 East Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Fully furnished studio apartment - Rent includes electric, water/trash/refuse and basic cable. No smoking. No pets. Minimum of 6 months lease. Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. (RLNE3613079)
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
11 W. York St. Unit 206
11 W York St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1262 sqft
Live the Life in Downtown Savannah - In this amazing fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo overlooking Wright Square. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Hardwood floors. 1 off street parking space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
10 E 33rd Street
10 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Ready for July 2020! Unit B: This 550 sq. ft. Studio with 1 bath is perfect for renter who values space and privacy. This unit features include: keyed door entry, kitchen with breakfast bar and stove, and fridge.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
660 E 40th Street
660 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
660 E.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Metropolitan
1 Unit Available
2411 Bull Street
2411 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1200 sqft
2411 Bull Street Unit C Savannah, GA 31406 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit in the heart of Savannah! Great balconies with city views! Chic and industrial décor! Open floor plan downstairs! Designer paint colors! Modern kitchen
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Metropolitan
1 Unit Available
7 W 40th Street
7 West 40th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1260 sqft
7 B. West 40th Street Savannah, GA.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
303 W Henry Street
303 West Henry Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
867 sqft
Historic meets Modern in this trendsetting 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom renovation. 303 W Henry Unit B is one of eight eclectic duplexes in The Jefferson at Henry.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
123 W Park Avenue
123 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
888 sqft
Virtual tour available! Fully furnished 1 Bedroom condo located steps to Forsyth Park. This property features a cozy sitting room set off by a nostalgic brick decorative fireplace and a flatscreen TV on the wall above it.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
109 W Bolton Street
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental with all utilities included.
Similar Pages
Whitemarsh Island 1 BedroomsWhitemarsh Island 2 BedroomsWhitemarsh Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhitemarsh Island 3 BedroomsWhitemarsh Island Apartments with Balcony
Whitemarsh Island Apartments with GarageWhitemarsh Island Apartments with GymWhitemarsh Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhitemarsh Island Apartments with ParkingWhitemarsh Island Apartments with Pool