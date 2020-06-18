All apartments in Whitemarsh Island
Find more places like 11 Flagship Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitemarsh Island, GA
/
11 Flagship Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

11 Flagship Ct

11 Flagship Court · (912) 920-3150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whitemarsh Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA 31410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights
-Ready: July 15th
-W/D Hookups
-New Appliances!
-2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!)
-Two-Car Garage!
-Fresh Paint throughout!
-Very Spacious!

Property Description
This 2 story home is a 3 bedroom/2 bath that also has 2 unfinished bonus rooms on the first floor with a private entry. With more space than you'll know what to do with, this house is a steal. Whitemarsh island is a convenient place to live. Just in between the water and downtown Savannah, a ten minute trip will get you anywhere.

This home is pet friendly, however, breed restrictions apply.

The security deposit is $500 with approved credit.

(RLNE3293980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Flagship Ct have any available units?
11 Flagship Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Flagship Ct have?
Some of 11 Flagship Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Flagship Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11 Flagship Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Flagship Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Flagship Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11 Flagship Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11 Flagship Ct does offer parking.
Does 11 Flagship Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Flagship Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Flagship Ct have a pool?
No, 11 Flagship Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11 Flagship Ct have accessible units?
No, 11 Flagship Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Flagship Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Flagship Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Flagship Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Flagship Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Flagship Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitemarsh Island 1 BedroomsWhitemarsh Island 2 Bedrooms
Whitemarsh Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhitemarsh Island 3 Bedrooms
Whitemarsh Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity