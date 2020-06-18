11 Flagship Ct

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights
-Ready: July 15th
-W/D Hookups
-New Appliances!
-2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!)
-Two-Car Garage!
-Fresh Paint throughout!
-Very Spacious!
Property Description
This 2 story home is a 3 bedroom/2 bath that also has 2 unfinished bonus rooms on the first floor with a private entry. With more space than you'll know what to do with, this house is a steal. Whitemarsh island is a convenient place to live. Just in between the water and downtown Savannah, a ten minute trip will get you anywhere.
This home is pet friendly, however, breed restrictions apply.
The security deposit is $500 with approved credit.
(RLNE3293980)