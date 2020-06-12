Apartment List
/
GA
/
valdosta
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
52 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
339 Brookfield Road
339 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1139 sqft
339 Brookfield Road Available 06/15/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in Somerset - $695/mo - Large 2BD/2.5B Townhouse located in Somerset behind Big Lots. Tenant responsible for maintaining their side of the lawn. (RLNE2381685)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5 A Wooddale Cir
5 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1065 sqft
2BD/1B duplex in New Woodvalley Subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1711 Springhill Pl
1711 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
983 sqft
New Construction! 2BD/2B Duplex near I-75, VSU, & Valdosta Mall area. Move in Ready June 1. Cable and Internet included in rent!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10 B Wooddale Cir
10 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1065 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on the West side of Valdosta. Close to Kohls, Valdosta Mall, Publix, I-75 and lots of restaurants and retail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2305 Bemiss Rd.
2305 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
896 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Close to Moody AFB, SGMC, I-75, and more. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse w/ stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Pest control included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Springhill Place
1715 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
983 sqft
Springhill Place - New Construction - Beautiful New Construction near I-75, VSU, & Valdosta Mall area. Move in Ready June 1. All New 2BD/2B duplex. Cable and Internet included. (RLNE5828918)

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2092 S. Sherwood Dr. B-11
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1156 sqft
Rolling Hills Condos - Gated - Beautifully updated condo in the exclusive Rolling Hills Condo's. 2BD/2B with hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Gated community with pool. Downstairs unit. Renters Insurance Required.
Results within 1 mile of Valdosta

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3433 Ashurst Drive
3433 Ashurst Drive, Lowndes County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1185 sqft
3433 Ashurst Drive Available 06/17/20 2BD/2B home in quiet Lowndes County neighborhood. - 2BD/2B home in Lowndes County. Large fenced yard. Two car garage. (RLNE2557081)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1603 Victory St.
1603 Victory Drive, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$525
874 sqft
Spacious 2BD/2B apartment in Remerton. Large kitchen w/ laundry, two full bathrooms, and a back deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1329 Edgewood Dr
1329 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1080 sqft
Newly renovated 2BD/2.B townhome in Remerton.

June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Valdosta rents increased slightly over the past month

Valdosta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Valdosta stand at $556 for a one-bedroom apartment and $711 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Valdosta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Valdosta over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Georgia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Valdosta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Valdosta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Valdosta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Valdosta's median two-bedroom rent of $711 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Valdosta.
    • While rents in Valdosta fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Valdosta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Valdosta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Valdosta 2 BedroomsValdosta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValdosta 3 BedroomsValdosta Apartments with Balcony
    Valdosta Apartments with GarageValdosta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsValdosta Apartments with Parking
    Valdosta Dog Friendly ApartmentsValdosta Luxury PlacesValdosta Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lake City, FLMadison, FL
    Tifton, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Valdosta State University