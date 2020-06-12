Rent Calculator
Home
/
Valdosta, GA
/
5 A Wooddale Cir
5 A Wooddale Cir
5 Wooddale Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2BD/1B duplex in New Woodvalley Subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir have any available units?
5 A Wooddale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valdosta, GA
.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Valdosta Rent Report
.
Is 5 A Wooddale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5 A Wooddale Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 A Wooddale Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5 A Wooddale Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valdosta
.
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir offer parking?
No, 5 A Wooddale Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 A Wooddale Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir have a pool?
No, 5 A Wooddale Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir have accessible units?
No, 5 A Wooddale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 A Wooddale Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 A Wooddale Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 A Wooddale Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
