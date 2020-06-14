Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

Finding an apartment in Valdosta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
49 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
3 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$626
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Blythwood Drive
804 Blythwood Road, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2340 sqft
Ranch style home - Ranch style 4 BR/ 2.5 BA home. Living room has a brick fire place. The kitchen on this home is gorgeous! It has stainless steel appliances, a break fast area as well as a formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE
5238 Fortress Cir, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE Available 07/01/20 3/2 CLOSE LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR MOODY AFB! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TRAY CEILINGS. ARCHED ENTRYWAY INTO HALL WHERE 2 GIEST BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
339 Brookfield Road
339 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1139 sqft
339 Brookfield Road Available 06/15/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in Somerset - $695/mo - Large 2BD/2.5B Townhouse located in Somerset behind Big Lots. Tenant responsible for maintaining their side of the lawn. (RLNE2381685)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1904 Jeanette Street
1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1861 sqft
1904 Jeanette Street Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4420 Kenilworth Cir
4420 Kenilworth Cir, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1752 sqft
4420 Kenilworth Cir Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2BA homein the Highlands Subdivision!!!! Fenced in Backyard!!! - Cute 4BD/ 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
Results within 1 mile of Valdosta

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3433 Ashurst Drive
3433 Ashurst Drive, Lowndes County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1185 sqft
3433 Ashurst Drive Available 06/17/20 2BD/2B home in quiet Lowndes County neighborhood. - 2BD/2B home in Lowndes County. Large fenced yard. Two car garage. (RLNE2557081)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 Old Mill Place
1300 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1336 sqft
1300 Old Mill Place, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from VSU and Valdosta Mall! This property is on a corner lot with a fenced in yard, and has a wood burning fireplace in the huge living room. (RLNE3472187)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3740 Mulligan Road
3740 Mulligan Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1207 sqft
3740 Mulligan Road Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom Home in the Hamilton Point Subdivision - This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home, located in Hamilton Point, is approximately 1207 square feet and was built in 1997.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Old Mill Place
1305 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1336 sqft
3BD/2B in Remerton. Perfect for VSU students. - 3BD/2B on arguably the best street in Remerton. Located on the Gordon Street end of Remerton in a quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood laminate, tile, and carpet. Large eat-in kitchen. Fenced yard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5083 Greyfield Pl
5083 Greyfield Place North, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven,
Results within 5 miles of Valdosta

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4162 Waterberry Cir
4162 Waterberry Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1609 sqft
4162 Waterberry Cir Available 08/07/20 4/3 Northlake Subdivision - Hardwood Floors throughout - You must see this adorable 4 bed/3 bath home on Waterberry Circle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3964 Kinderlou Forest
3964 Kinderlou Forest, Lowndes County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4203 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5BD/3.5BA HOME IN Kinderlou Forest!!! - Beautiful 5 BD/3.5BA home in a golf course community, Kinderlou Forest. This gorgeous home sits on just under 1 acre. This home has a a spacious floor plan that won't disappoint.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3990 Rock Hollow
3990 Rock Hollow, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
3990 Rock Hollow Available 07/26/20 Pebbleridge S/D - This four bedroom, two bath home is located in Lowndes County in the Pebbleridge S/D.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4654 Sara Rd
4654 Sara Rd, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1380 sqft
4654 Sara Rd Available 07/01/20 New 3BR/2.5BA Just Minutes from MAFB! - 3BR/2.5BA, 2 Story, 1 car garage! Beautiful custom cabinets, ALL kitchen appliances included, separate laundry room with pantry. All bedrooms upstairs, 1/2 bath down.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4210 Deer Crest Drive
4210 Deercrest Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
COMING SOON!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a great floor plan! Open kitchen/dining combo with lots of cabinets & counter space & a breakfast bar! 13x16 great room with a trey ceiling.
Results within 10 miles of Valdosta

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 N. Moody Drive
14 North Moody Drive, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1807 sqft
14 N. Moody Drive Available 08/20/20 North Moody Subdivision, Ray City - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just north of Moody AFB in Lanier County.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Valdosta, GA

Finding an apartment in Valdosta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

