Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valdosta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
4 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$691
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
23 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2034 Bancroft Drive
2034 Bancroft Road, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom home w/ Garage - 3BD/2B with garage in N. E. Valdosta City Limits. Fenced yard. (RLNE4824423)

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE
3959 Newbury Dr, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE Available 08/10/20 MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB !! - MINUTES AWAY FROM MOODY AFB IN NORTH LOWNDES COUNTY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Jennifer Circle
221 Jennifer Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1733 sqft
221 Jennifer Circle Available 09/10/20 Picturesque - The county home is perfect for relaxation! It has three bedrooms, 2 baths and also has a fire place, property has a fenced in back yard, and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, dish washer,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2307 Young Drive
2307 Young Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1609 sqft
Close to VSU - Large 3BD/2B home near VSU. 2 car carport with storage, fenced back yard. Hardwood, carpet, and tile floors. New vinyl in kitchen. Den has sliding glass door that opens to a private patio in the back yard. (RLNE3227869)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 Pineview Drive
1104 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
1104 Pineview Drive Available 07/25/20 Move In Ready - This is a three bedroom, two bath home in the city. There is a living and dining room for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes a stove and a refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1776 sqft
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2101 Azalea Drive
2101 Azalea Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1489 sqft
- 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom house over 1,400 sq ft, living room & den, carport, hardwood floors, and a great neighborhood. Close to VSU. (RLNE2076636)

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
2497 sqft
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1020 Cherokee Street
1020 Cherokee Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1571 sqft
1020 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Close to Everything in the City of Valdosta - This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath is conveniently located off Baytree Road, with a short distance to shopping, restaurants, VSU and so many other places.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Thomwall Street
1220 Thomwall Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
1220 Thomwall Street Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon. Large 3BD/2B in established Valdosta neighborhood. - Large 3BD/2B home in established Valdosta neighborhood. Convenient location near VSU, Mall, Grocery, etc. Hardwood and carpets.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1110 W. Alden Avenue
1110 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1332 sqft
1110 W. Alden Avenue Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath the kitchen comes with stove,refrigerator and dishwasher. It has central AC and Gas Heat. 1 Carport and approx. 1332 SF of living space. (RLNE4851969)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5774 Fontana Road
5774 Fontana Rd, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1919 sqft
5774 Fontana Road Available 08/20/20 Located in the Moulton Branch Subdivision - 4BR/2BA home located in the Moulton Branch Subdivision and features ceiling fans, trey ceilings, and a formal dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2209 Jerry Jones Dr.
2209 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
Brick home in safe neighborhood near Valdosta State University. Features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, newly repainted inside, upscale kitchen, owner provides lawn care. Nice, private back yard with large storage building outside.

1 of 58

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Simpson Place
306 Simpson Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home in Valdosta - This beautiful brick home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms located in the heart of Valdosta. Property has a formal dining room and a carport. Home is 1650 sq ft with a metal fence.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 Park Lane
2311 Park Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1528 sqft
2311 Park Lane Available 08/01/20 Brick style 3bd home in City of Valdosta! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Valdosta. Home has brick fireplace, walk-in shower, drive way with car port and storage shed in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5227 BRANCH POINT
5227 Branch Point Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1302 sqft
5227 BRANCH POINT Available 08/10/20 3/2 LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY, CONVENIENT DRIVE TO MOODY AFB OR INTO TOWN FOR SHOPPING/EATING! HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
916 Northside Drive
916 Northside Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1359 sqft
3BD/2B located in Valdosta city limits. - 3BD/2B home centrally located in Valdosta city limits. Large laundry room. Storage. Two car garage. (RLNE5913873)
Results within 1 mile of Valdosta

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
4012 Camellia Drive
4012 Camellia Drive, Lowndes County, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit in quiet residential neighborhood close to Walmart, Publix, public transportation, and military base. Application: https://www.hemlane.
City Guide for Valdosta, GA

Just north of the Florida border, on the southern tip of Georgia, sits the quaint little city of Valdosta, GA. Home to a variety of lifelong Southerners and implants alike, “Azalea City” boasts apartments catering to individuals from a wide range of income brackets. Are you ready to join the 50,000 residents who call Valdosta home? If yes, great! You’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Valdosta, Georgia apartment for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Valdosta, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Valdosta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

