215 Meadowood Lane

Amenities
Come see this great split bedroom ranch home with huge fenced back yard in Beautiful Tyrone! This home features a wide open floor plan, hard wood floors, big great room and large master suite all on one level. The back yard is one of a kind, lots of room and fully fenced. All of this just minutes to downtown Tyrone and convenient to I-85 and the Atlanta Airport, schools and shopping. Make your appointment today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.