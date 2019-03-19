All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 215 Meadowood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
215 Meadowood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 Meadowood Lane

215 Meadowood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

215 Meadowood Lane, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this great split bedroom ranch home with huge fenced back yard in Beautiful Tyrone! This home features a wide open floor plan, hard wood floors, big great room and large master suite all on one level. The back yard is one of a kind, lots of room and fully fenced. All of this just minutes to downtown Tyrone and convenient to I-85 and the Atlanta Airport, schools and shopping. Make your appointment today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Meadowood Lane have any available units?
215 Meadowood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
Is 215 Meadowood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
215 Meadowood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Meadowood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Meadowood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 215 Meadowood Lane offer parking?
No, 215 Meadowood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 215 Meadowood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Meadowood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Meadowood Lane have a pool?
No, 215 Meadowood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 215 Meadowood Lane have accessible units?
No, 215 Meadowood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Meadowood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Meadowood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Meadowood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Meadowood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone Apartments with BalconiesTyrone Apartments with Garages
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryersTyrone Furnished Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GA
Belvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College