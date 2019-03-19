215 Meadowood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this great split bedroom ranch home with huge fenced back yard in Beautiful Tyrone! This home features a wide open floor plan, hard wood floors, big great room and large master suite all on one level. The back yard is one of a kind, lots of room and fully fenced. All of this just minutes to downtown Tyrone and convenient to I-85 and the Atlanta Airport, schools and shopping. Make your appointment today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.