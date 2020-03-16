All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 195 Park Haven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
195 Park Haven Lane
Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:26 PM

195 Park Haven Lane

195 Park Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Park Haven Lane, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Southern elegance in this 5 bedroom/4 bath River Crest jewel. Arched Entryways and handscraped hardwood floors welcome you home. The upper level features 4 generous-sized bedrooms including a master retreat with freestanding soaking tub and quartz counter tops. All this in centrally-located River Crest with resort style amenities including pool, tennis courts and neighborhood common areas. Great schools. Grand home. Cul-de-sac lot. Minutes to I-85.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Park Haven Lane have any available units?
195 Park Haven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 195 Park Haven Lane have?
Some of 195 Park Haven Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Park Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
195 Park Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Park Haven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Park Haven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 195 Park Haven Lane offer parking?
No, 195 Park Haven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 195 Park Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Park Haven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Park Haven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 195 Park Haven Lane has a pool.
Does 195 Park Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 195 Park Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Park Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Park Haven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Park Haven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Park Haven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone 3 BedroomsTyrone Apartments with Parking
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryerTyrone Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College