29 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Stockbridge, GA

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
104 Shepherd Dr
104 Shepherd Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1325 sqft
Beautiful layout 3bedroom/1.5Bathrooms. Featured with familyroom/livingroom combo, kitchen has breakfast area, screened porch, den/bonus room. New A/C, new paint and floor, tiled kitchen and bath.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7051 Daniel Dr
7051 Daniel Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$899
Come be apart of our Community! - Property Id: 286699 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
20 April Avenue
20 April Avenue, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch-Style Duplex! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex is convenient to everything. Cozy living space, galley style kitchen, and great floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Stockbridge
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Jonesboro
274 North Main Street Unit D
274 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA
Studio
$1,000
- Please call the City of Jonesboro (770) 478-3800 to verify what types of businesses they will allow. You may also visit City Hall at 124 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236. (RLNE4622506)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6422 Veracruse Drive
6422 Veracruse Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
6422 Veracruse Drive Available 05/15/20 Split level in Morrow - This is a split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. This home has a eat in kitchen and a separate living room. There is a large den downstairs.

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
6754 Bedford Road
6754 Bedford Road, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1201 sqft
This is a recently renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a cul de sac in Rex. The kitchen has appliances included and a breakfast area. The bedrooms are all good size with closets.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 10 miles of Stockbridge
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Panthersville
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3575 Oakvale Road unit #601
3575 Oakvale Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled ground level unit freshly painted throughout unit,bathroom and kitchen fixtures brand new Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9106 Dorsey Road
9106 Dorsey Road, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling

