apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
29 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Stockbridge, GA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
104 Shepherd Dr
104 Shepherd Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1325 sqft
Beautiful layout 3bedroom/1.5Bathrooms. Featured with familyroom/livingroom combo, kitchen has breakfast area, screened porch, den/bonus room. New A/C, new paint and floor, tiled kitchen and bath.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7051 Daniel Dr
7051 Daniel Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$899
Come be apart of our Community! - Property Id: 286699 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 13
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
20 April Avenue
20 April Avenue, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch-Style Duplex! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex is convenient to everything. Cozy living space, galley style kitchen, and great floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Jonesboro
274 North Main Street Unit D
274 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA
Studio
$1,000
- Please call the City of Jonesboro (770) 478-3800 to verify what types of businesses they will allow. You may also visit City Hall at 124 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236. (RLNE4622506)
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6422 Veracruse Drive
6422 Veracruse Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
6422 Veracruse Drive Available 05/15/20 Split level in Morrow - This is a split level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. This home has a eat in kitchen and a separate living room. There is a large den downstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
6754 Bedford Road
6754 Bedford Road, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1201 sqft
This is a recently renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a cul de sac in Rex. The kitchen has appliances included and a breakfast area. The bedrooms are all good size with closets.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 10 miles of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Panthersville
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
1 of 6
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3575 Oakvale Road unit #601
3575 Oakvale Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled ground level unit freshly painted throughout unit,bathroom and kitchen fixtures brand new Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9106 Dorsey Road
9106 Dorsey Road, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling
