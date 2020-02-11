402 Maple Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping. This large home is in excellent condition surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard that is maintained by the landlord and includes the following features, hardwood floors, elevator for easier access, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counters, bedrooms with attached baths, master suite with private balcony, master bath with dual vanity, Jacuzzi tube and separate shower. Main living floor contains Living Room, Dinning Room, Kitchen, Laundry and Master Suite. House has lots of storage. NO SMOKING, WILL CONSIDER SMALL DOG.