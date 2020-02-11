All apartments in St. Simons
Find more places like 402 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Simons, GA
/
402 Maple Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

402 Maple Street

402 Maple St · (912) 403-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Simons
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

402 Maple St, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping. This large home is in excellent condition surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard that is maintained by the landlord and includes the following features, hardwood floors, elevator for easier access, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counters, bedrooms with attached baths, master suite with private balcony, master bath with dual vanity, Jacuzzi tube and separate shower. Main living floor contains Living Room, Dinning Room, Kitchen, Laundry and Master Suite. House has lots of storage. NO SMOKING, WILL CONSIDER SMALL DOG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Maple Street have any available units?
402 Maple Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Maple Street have?
Some of 402 Maple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 402 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 402 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 402 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 402 Maple Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms
St. Simons 3 BedroomsSt. Simons Apartments with Gym
St. Simons Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GAKingsland, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity