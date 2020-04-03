All apartments in St. Simons
Last updated April 3 2020

301 Reserve Lane

301 Reserve Ln · (912) 571-7451
Location

301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener. This beautifully decorated town home offers upgraded interior features: 9' ceilings throughout, granite in kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood flooring downstairs, & stair treads. 2' faux wood blinds window treatments, tile floors in baths and laundry room. This home comes fully furnished with gorgeous decor and fully equipped kitchen. King in master bedroom, queen in guest room with twins in 3rd room. 1.8 miles to the popular Coast Guard Station beach with nice, clean restrooms. Minutes to grocery store, restaurants, and The Pier Village with all the great south end attractions. ACCEPT FULL FLETC per diem w/ utilities & maid service. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Reserve Lane have any available units?
301 Reserve Lane has a unit available for $4,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Reserve Lane have?
Some of 301 Reserve Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Reserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
301 Reserve Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Reserve Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Reserve Lane is pet friendly.
Does 301 Reserve Lane offer parking?
Yes, 301 Reserve Lane does offer parking.
Does 301 Reserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Reserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Reserve Lane have a pool?
No, 301 Reserve Lane does not have a pool.
Does 301 Reserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 301 Reserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Reserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Reserve Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Reserve Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Reserve Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
