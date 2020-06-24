2881 Hickory Trail

Amenities
3 BR split level living in great, quiet location. foyer w/ laminate floors, formal living & dining rooms, tiled eat-in kitchen. Master suite w private bath w/ walk-in tile shower, two BR balcony features and 2nd full bath. LL huge family room, laundry & one car garage. Private patio and wooded backyard. Won't last long!
NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Call for Rent Special.
Schools:
Elementary: Britt
Middle:Snellville
High: South Gwinnett
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1973
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1320
