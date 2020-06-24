All apartments in Snellville
2881 Hickory Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2881 Hickory Trail

2881 Hickory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Hickory Trail, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

garage
garage
3 BR split level living in great, quiet location. foyer w/ laminate floors, formal living & dining rooms, tiled eat-in kitchen. Master suite w private bath w/ walk-in tile shower, two BR balcony features and 2nd full bath. LL huge family room, laundry & one car garage. Private patio and wooded backyard. Won't last long!

NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Call for Rent Special.

Schools:
Elementary: Britt
Middle:Snellville
High: South Gwinnett
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1973

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1320
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Hickory Trail have any available units?
2881 Hickory Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2881 Hickory Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Hickory Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Hickory Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Hickory Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2881 Hickory Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2881 Hickory Trail offers parking.
Does 2881 Hickory Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Hickory Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Hickory Trail have a pool?
No, 2881 Hickory Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Hickory Trail have accessible units?
No, 2881 Hickory Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Hickory Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 Hickory Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 Hickory Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 Hickory Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
