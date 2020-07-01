1670 S Crestview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace refrigerator

One Story Ranch! Ready to Move in! No HOA! No subdivision! Private lot! Hardwood floors throughout! Application Requirements : All Residents 18 and older must submit their own application, Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increase of Security Deposit! Must have good rental history and employment history. NO pets allowed!Credit score 600 or higher; gross combined income 2.5x the rental amount Two months proof of income, copy of license, GAR application $75 application fee or $125 per family.