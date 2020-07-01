All apartments in Snellville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1670 S Crestview Drive

1670 South Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1670 South Crestview Drive, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One Story Ranch! Ready to Move in! No HOA! No subdivision! Private lot! Hardwood floors throughout! Application Requirements : All Residents 18 and older must submit their own application, Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increase of Security Deposit! Must have good rental history and employment history. NO pets allowed!Credit score 600 or higher; gross combined income 2.5x the rental amount Two months proof of income, copy of license, GAR application $75 application fee or $125 per family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 S Crestview Drive have any available units?
1670 S Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1670 S Crestview Drive have?
Some of 1670 S Crestview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 S Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1670 S Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 S Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 1670 S Crestview Drive offer parking?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1670 S Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 S Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1670 S Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 S Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 S Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 S Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

