11 Gossamer Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace furnished

**AVAILABLE NOW** Landings Executive 3 Bedroom home - This executive home in the Landings, Savannah's premier gated community, featured 3 bedrooms 2 and a half bath including dining room, laundry room and den with brick fireplace. The kitchen is furnished and has a breakfast area. There is a large living room with an additional fireplace, 3 car garage and carpet, tile and hardwood floors.



Directions: Take Waters Ave to the Landings. Turn left on Cotton Crossing, Right on Gossamer



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- 2 Years Rental Reference

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessories Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8



For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com



(RLNE1876931)