11 Gossamer Lane

Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Landings Executive 3 Bedroom home - This executive home in the Landings, Savannah's premier gated community, featured 3 bedrooms 2 and a half bath including dining room, laundry room and den with brick fireplace. The kitchen is furnished and has a breakfast area. There is a large living room with an additional fireplace, 3 car garage and carpet, tile and hardwood floors.
Directions: Take Waters Ave to the Landings. Turn left on Cotton Crossing, Right on Gossamer
**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8
For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com
(RLNE1876931)