Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

11 Gossamer Lane

11 Gossamer Lane · (912) 920-8560 ext. 108
Location

11 Gossamer Lane, Skidaway Island, GA 31411

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Gossamer Lane · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2709 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Landings Executive 3 Bedroom home - This executive home in the Landings, Savannah's premier gated community, featured 3 bedrooms 2 and a half bath including dining room, laundry room and den with brick fireplace. The kitchen is furnished and has a breakfast area. There is a large living room with an additional fireplace, 3 car garage and carpet, tile and hardwood floors.

Directions: Take Waters Ave to the Landings. Turn left on Cotton Crossing, Right on Gossamer

**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8

For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com

(RLNE1876931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Gossamer Lane have any available units?
11 Gossamer Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Gossamer Lane have?
Some of 11 Gossamer Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Gossamer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Gossamer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Gossamer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Gossamer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11 Gossamer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11 Gossamer Lane offers parking.
Does 11 Gossamer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Gossamer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Gossamer Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Gossamer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Gossamer Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Gossamer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Gossamer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Gossamer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Gossamer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Gossamer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
