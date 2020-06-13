196 Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA with balcony

Did you know Scottdale, Georgia, has produced some extraordinary talent? People who have called Scottdale home include rapper Joe Green, rapper Mr. Ku, NFL player Patrick Pass, comedian Saleem Cooke, rap group Charlie Boy Gang and band A-dam-shame.

Located in the heart of Decatur County, Scottdale is a small-town home to about 10,600 people. The town is basically a suburb of Atlanta, which is one of the biggest cities in the southeast. Many people live in Scottdale in order to commute into Atlanta for work. Living here is more affordable than in the big city, and having a home here also affords you the opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city when you want. It also has some perks of its own, which is one reasons why so many people love calling it home. Move to Scottdale if you want a small Southern town with its own park, lovely public facilities, transportation options and with great access to some of the best amenities in one of the biggest cities in the United States. See more