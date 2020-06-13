Apartment List
/
GA
/
scottdale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
3167 Stonewyck Pl
3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
2734 Hollywood Drive
2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1347 sqft
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
2932 Westbury Dr
2932 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1142 sqft
Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,441
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Valley Brook
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Decatur Heights
9 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glennwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3109 Brook Dr
3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1270 sqft
3109 Brook Dr Available 07/08/20 Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So much to love in this warm, inviting ranch style home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1143 Mayfield Drive
1143 Mayfield Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2070 sqft
SPACIOUS & SOPHISTICATED SPLIT-FOYER HOME LOCATED IN A WELL DISTINGUISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. AMAZING OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH STUNNING NATURAL LIGHT W/HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
2440 Medlock Cmns
2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4418 sqft
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.
City Guide for Scottdale, GA

Did you know Scottdale, Georgia, has produced some extraordinary talent? People who have called Scottdale home include rapper Joe Green, rapper Mr. Ku, NFL player Patrick Pass, comedian Saleem Cooke, rap group Charlie Boy Gang and band A-dam-shame.

Located in the heart of Decatur County, Scottdale is a small-town home to about 10,600 people. The town is basically a suburb of Atlanta, which is one of the biggest cities in the southeast. Many people live in Scottdale in order to commute into Atlanta for work. Living here is more affordable than in the big city, and having a home here also affords you the opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city when you want. It also has some perks of its own, which is one reasons why so many people love calling it home. Move to Scottdale if you want a small Southern town with its own park, lovely public facilities, transportation options and with great access to some of the best amenities in one of the biggest cities in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Scottdale, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Scottdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottdale 3 BedroomsScottdale Apartments with Balcony
Scottdale Apartments with GarageScottdale Apartments with GymScottdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottdale Apartments with Parking
Scottdale Apartments with PoolScottdale Apartments with Washer-DryerScottdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottdale Furnished ApartmentsScottdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College