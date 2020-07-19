All apartments in Scottdale
Scottdale, GA
749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive

749 Reverend D L Edwards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

749 Reverend D L Edwards Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Stoney River Bldrs all new home . Large open living area, wood floors, new SS appliances Hang your TV up, kick back, relax. Upstairs master suite has 2 sinks, large tiled shower stall. 2 more upstairs BRS share a 2nd full bath. Fantastic kitchen has white and blue cabinets, quartz counters, tile back splash, & built in breakfast bar. Separate dining room and private covered back patio. Fenced, sodded back yard. . Just a mile to new Whole Foods and other retail. Barely 3 miles to Emory U. Quiet area tucked away from busy Atlanta streets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have any available units?
749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have?
Some of 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive offers parking.
Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have a pool?
No, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
