749 REVEREND D L EDWARDS Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Beautiful Stoney River Bldrs all new home . Large open living area, wood floors, new SS appliances Hang your TV up, kick back, relax. Upstairs master suite has 2 sinks, large tiled shower stall. 2 more upstairs BRS share a 2nd full bath. Fantastic kitchen has white and blue cabinets, quartz counters, tile back splash, & built in breakfast bar. Separate dining room and private covered back patio. Fenced, sodded back yard. . Just a mile to new Whole Foods and other retail. Barely 3 miles to Emory U. Quiet area tucked away from busy Atlanta streets!