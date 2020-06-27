3683 Lantern Walk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Culd deSac! Great Open Floorplan. Conveniently located ITP, close to Emory, Downtown Decatur, Dekalb Farmers Market & major highways. Foyer entrance on Terrace level - also a Bedroom/Office w/ private bath. Hardwood floors on Main level. Large Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar and eat-in Breakfast area. Open Living/Dining area w/ Fireplace and double sliders to large Balcony. Half Bath. Top level has Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master Bath with double vanity and large garden tub. Two Additional Bedrooms w/ Full Bath in hall. 1 Car garage. Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE TOUR. Requirements: 600+ Credit, 3x Income, Excellent Rent History. No Evictions, No Open Bankruptcies, No Felonies, No $ owed to Previous LL. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application