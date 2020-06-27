All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated July 3 2019

3683 Lantern Walk Lane

3683 Lantern Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3683 Lantern Walk Lane, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Culd deSac! Great Open Floorplan. Conveniently located ITP, close to Emory, Downtown Decatur, Dekalb Farmers Market & major highways. Foyer entrance on Terrace level - also a Bedroom/Office w/ private bath. Hardwood floors on Main level. Large Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar and eat-in Breakfast area. Open Living/Dining area w/ Fireplace and double sliders to large Balcony. Half Bath. Top level has Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master Bath with double vanity and large garden tub. Two Additional Bedrooms w/ Full Bath in hall. 1 Car garage. Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE TOUR. Requirements: 600+ Credit, 3x Income, Excellent Rent History. No Evictions, No Open Bankruptcies, No Felonies, No $ owed to Previous LL. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have any available units?
3683 Lantern Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have?
Some of 3683 Lantern Walk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3683 Lantern Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3683 Lantern Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3683 Lantern Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane has a pool.
Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3683 Lantern Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3683 Lantern Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
