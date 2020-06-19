All apartments in Scottdale
3649 Lantern Crest Cove N

3649 Lantern Crest Cove · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Lantern Crest Cove, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Just minutes from Decatur/Emory/public pool. Features an open main level w/inviting foyer entry, dining area w/fireside living w/dual sliders leading to an oversized grilling patio w/closet storage. Spacious kitchen has bar and pantry + view to living. Large vaulted master bedroom w/walk-in closet, double vanity bath. Two more bedrooms share a bath. Single car garage. Great walkable community that has small lake, sidewalks, playground and pet areas. Minutes away from Emory, Downtown Decatur, Dekalb Farmers Market, Dekalb Medical Center. Washer/dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have any available units?
3649 Lantern Crest Cove N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have?
Some of 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Lantern Crest Cove N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N offers parking.
Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have a pool?
Yes, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N has a pool.
Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have accessible units?
No, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3649 Lantern Crest Cove N does not have units with air conditioning.

