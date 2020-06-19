3649 Lantern Crest Cove N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Just minutes from Decatur/Emory/public pool. Features an open main level w/inviting foyer entry, dining area w/fireside living w/dual sliders leading to an oversized grilling patio w/closet storage. Spacious kitchen has bar and pantry + view to living. Large vaulted master bedroom w/walk-in closet, double vanity bath. Two more bedrooms share a bath. Single car garage. Great walkable community that has small lake, sidewalks, playground and pet areas. Minutes away from Emory, Downtown Decatur, Dekalb Farmers Market, Dekalb Medical Center. Washer/dryer included!