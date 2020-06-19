3217 Gifford St

Amenities

Cute as a button remodeled bungalow home ready to move in. Upgraded tile in bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Kitchen offers NEW cabinets, NEW counter, NEW fridge, NEW stove, NEW vent hood & pantry. Spacious laundry room with WASHER & DRYER. NEW paint throughout the house. LARGE back yard! Convenient Location off E PONCE DE LEON. Minutes from N Decatur Rd. Close to Downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, Farmerâ??s Market, DEKALB Medical, EMORY University Orthopedics & Spine Hospital. Druid Hills High School District, HWY 78, I285, schools and much more!