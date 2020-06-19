All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 3217 Gifford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
3217 Gifford St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

3217 Gifford St

3217 Gifford Drive · (770) 963-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3217 Gifford Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute as a button remodeled bungalow home ready to move in. Upgraded tile in bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Kitchen offers NEW cabinets, NEW counter, NEW fridge, NEW stove, NEW vent hood & pantry. Spacious laundry room with WASHER & DRYER. NEW paint throughout the house. LARGE back yard! Convenient Location off E PONCE DE LEON. Minutes from N Decatur Rd. Close to Downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, Farmerâ??s Market, DEKALB Medical, EMORY University Orthopedics & Spine Hospital. Druid Hills High School District, HWY 78, I285, schools and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Gifford St have any available units?
3217 Gifford St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3217 Gifford St have?
Some of 3217 Gifford St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Gifford St currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Gifford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Gifford St pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Gifford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3217 Gifford St offer parking?
No, 3217 Gifford St does not offer parking.
Does 3217 Gifford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 Gifford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Gifford St have a pool?
No, 3217 Gifford St does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Gifford St have accessible units?
No, 3217 Gifford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Gifford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Gifford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 Gifford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 Gifford St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3217 Gifford St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity