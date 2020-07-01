All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM

3174 Vine Circle

3174 Vine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3174 Vine Circle, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Hilltop setting across from McClendon Elementary School. Updated u-shaped open kitchen with stain wood cabinets and built-in microwave. Large master bedroom addition with walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling with skylight. All bedrooms w/fan lights and good closet space. Hardwood floors throughout, storm/screen doors. Fenced back yard with free-standing shed, storage closet at the end of driveway with washer/dryer connections. Easy access to I285, Stone Mountain Freeway, and North Dekalb Mall. Dog ok, no cats. Yard service and pest control included. NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 Vine Circle have any available units?
3174 Vine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3174 Vine Circle have?
Some of 3174 Vine Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 Vine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3174 Vine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 Vine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3174 Vine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3174 Vine Circle offer parking?
No, 3174 Vine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3174 Vine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 Vine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 Vine Circle have a pool?
No, 3174 Vine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3174 Vine Circle have accessible units?
No, 3174 Vine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 Vine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3174 Vine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3174 Vine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3174 Vine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

