3174 Vine Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Hilltop setting across from McClendon Elementary School. Updated u-shaped open kitchen with stain wood cabinets and built-in microwave. Large master bedroom addition with walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling with skylight. All bedrooms w/fan lights and good closet space. Hardwood floors throughout, storm/screen doors. Fenced back yard with free-standing shed, storage closet at the end of driveway with washer/dryer connections. Easy access to I285, Stone Mountain Freeway, and North Dekalb Mall. Dog ok, no cats. Yard service and pest control included. NO CATS!