3167 Stonewyck Pl

Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta. Huge, comfy living room, dining area, fully stocked newly remodeled kitchen, and dual shower in master bath among other amenities. Includes large 2-car garage, patio, and deck. Peaceful wooded view is an oasis with the convenience of city living! Plenty of closet space for each bedroom and all private bathrooms with powder room on the 2nd (main) level. A short 5 minute drive to MARTA Avondale Station. Easy access to I-285, I-20, and I-85. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. Showings by appointment only, requires 24 hours notice. Please call 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5429266)