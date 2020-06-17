All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3167 Stonewyck Pl

3167 Stonewyck Pl · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA 30079
Greater Valley Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3167 Stonewyck Pl · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta. Huge, comfy living room, dining area, fully stocked newly remodeled kitchen, and dual shower in master bath among other amenities. Includes large 2-car garage, patio, and deck. Peaceful wooded view is an oasis with the convenience of city living! Plenty of closet space for each bedroom and all private bathrooms with powder room on the 2nd (main) level. A short 5 minute drive to MARTA Avondale Station. Easy access to I-285, I-20, and I-85. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. Showings by appointment only, requires 24 hours notice. Please call 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5429266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have any available units?
3167 Stonewyck Pl has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have?
Some of 3167 Stonewyck Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Stonewyck Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Stonewyck Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Stonewyck Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Stonewyck Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Stonewyck Pl does offer parking.
Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Stonewyck Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have a pool?
No, 3167 Stonewyck Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have accessible units?
No, 3167 Stonewyck Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3167 Stonewyck Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 Stonewyck Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3167 Stonewyck Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
