2990 Hollywood Drive

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Ranch Home in Decatur! - Beautiful single level home on large fenced lot in Decatur. This home features a flexible floor plan, gorgeous deck overlooking a large fully fenced back yard, great location on a quiet street one block from the Little Creek Horse Farm and Park, fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, walk in lockable crawl space with exterior entrance and concrete floor for storage and included yard maintenance. The finished and carpeted bonus room has a separate entrance and private bath. Located just inside the perimeter, this home is convenient to I285, Lawrenceville Hwy, the Dekalb Farmer's Market and North Dekalb Mall. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/abdea2200a



