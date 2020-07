Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious updated Two Bedroom, Two Bath Mill Village cottage. Hardwood floors throughout. Heart of Pine wainscoting and much more. Home is located in a quiet established and serene neighborhood community, One block off N. Decatur Road in Scottdale , GA. Convenient to Emory University, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center , VA and surrounding areas. Close to Dekalb Farmers Market, Bike Path, MARTA RAIL and bus line, as well as many shopping and dining experiences.