297 Reed St

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Awesome home ready for a new residents! 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, freshly painted with hardwood flooring, sunny kitchen with appliances, cozy, breakfast nook and living room. Situated in popular Scottdale and near Dekalb Farmers Market, Dekalb Medical Center and easy access to I-285. Hurry do not miss out on this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1959



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 950

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.