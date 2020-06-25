All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 297 Reed St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
297 Reed St
Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:53 PM

297 Reed St

297 Reed St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

297 Reed St, Scottdale, GA 30002
Scottdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Awesome home ready for a new residents! 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, freshly painted with hardwood flooring, sunny kitchen with appliances, cozy, breakfast nook and living room. Situated in popular Scottdale and near Dekalb Farmers Market, Dekalb Medical Center and easy access to I-285. Hurry do not miss out on this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1959

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 950
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Reed St have any available units?
297 Reed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
Is 297 Reed St currently offering any rent specials?
297 Reed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Reed St pet-friendly?
No, 297 Reed St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 297 Reed St offer parking?
No, 297 Reed St does not offer parking.
Does 297 Reed St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Reed St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Reed St have a pool?
No, 297 Reed St does not have a pool.
Does 297 Reed St have accessible units?
No, 297 Reed St does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Reed St have units with dishwashers?
No, 297 Reed St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Reed St have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 Reed St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College