All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 2819 Hollywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
2819 Hollywood Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:30 PM

2819 Hollywood Drive

2819 Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2819 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Hilltop ranch with backyard backing up to Washington Park. Large rooms include living room & dining room, master suite with travertine tiled shower, laundry room with washer/dryer and large carport. This one feels like you are in the country without the commute. Drive down the tree lined road along Little Creek Farm to turn toward home. Great convenient location near Emory/CDC/Decatur or for commuting intown!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
2819 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
Is 2819 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2819 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 2819 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 Hollywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2819 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2819 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Hollywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Hollywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 Hollywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College