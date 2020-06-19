2819 Hollywood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Hilltop ranch with backyard backing up to Washington Park. Large rooms include living room & dining room, master suite with travertine tiled shower, laundry room with washer/dryer and large carport. This one feels like you are in the country without the commute. Drive down the tree lined road along Little Creek Farm to turn toward home. Great convenient location near Emory/CDC/Decatur or for commuting intown!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.