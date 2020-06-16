2734 Hollywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash. The master has an en-suite bath with tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a hall bath w/ tile and granite. The dining room opens to a large deck, overlooking the private, wooded backyard. The home has easy access to Emory, the CDC, Downtown Decatur & Midtown. Bonus: the garage & storage space.