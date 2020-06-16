All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 2734 Hollywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
2734 Hollywood Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:24 AM

2734 Hollywood Drive

2734 Hollywood Drive · (404) 314-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash. The master has an en-suite bath with tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a hall bath w/ tile and granite. The dining room opens to a large deck, overlooking the private, wooded backyard. The home has easy access to Emory, the CDC, Downtown Decatur & Midtown. Bonus: the garage & storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
2734 Hollywood Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2734 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 2734 Hollywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Hollywood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2734 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Hollywood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2734 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2734 Hollywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2734 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2734 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Hollywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Hollywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2734 Hollywood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity