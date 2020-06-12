/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1055 sqft
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Royal Drive NW
260 Royal Drive Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
Centrally located 3 bedroom home! - This adorable ranch style house is in the center of town, convenient to everything! It has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, utility closet with washer/dryer hook up, and a large back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3001 Henderson Ave NW
3001 Henderson Avenue, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
3br, 1ba house, Newly renovated, all appliances including dishwasher, fresh paint, LVT flooring, nice large yard, $925/month, $925/deposit, Small pets allowed with additional $25/month.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
240 1st Street NE - 2
240 1st Street Northeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
NO PETS This apartment is on the ground floor and comes with two parking spaces for compact cars only. It also has it's own patio. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dedicated bath with shower.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
860 Harle Ave A
860 Harle Ave NW, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly remodeled home in the Historic District! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home has been completely remodeled, new appliances and is move-in ready.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
298 High Street SE
298 High Street Southeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom home, tons of closet space! - This three bedroom, 2 bath one level house has been completely refinished with fresh paint, new floors, doors, and more! It also has tons of closet space, nice yard and a great back deck! This like new
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
1 of 26
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 White Oak Valley Rd
1601 White Oak Valley Rd NW, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House in the country - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House, washer/dryer hookups, No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2594151)
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Gatlin Rd
442 Gatlin Road, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
Three bedroom/two bath! - You will love the seclusion of this three bedroom home in the country! It boasts a jacuzzi tub, walk in closets in each bedroom, washer/dryer hook up, and much more! This cozy home can be yours for $950/month with a $400
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5654 High St
5654 High St, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
New home built in 2019. Spacious two story townhome, located in the heart of Ooltewah. Walking distance to Cambridge Square. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer included.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8886 Wilson Creek Dr
8886 Wilson Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
''2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO EXCEPTIONS'' and also add to first sentence in agent only notes as well.Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in wonderful gated Seven Lakes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.
1 of 3
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool