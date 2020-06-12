/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Ridge
5 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
1334 Ridgefield Circle
1334 Ridgefield Circle, East Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This beautifully remodelled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is going to amaze! Granite countertops, fenced in back yard, storage building, covered back porch, and 1 car garage gives you all the amenities you could want out of a single family home.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
1 Unit Available
7325 Huntley Lane
7325 Huntley Lane, Chattanooga, TN
Beautiful Home in the Desirable Huntley Gates in East Brainerd! - Are you looking for a spacious home in a beautiful small neighborhood that offers that far from it all feel all while being close to everything that the Hamilton Place area has to
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1021 Peachtree Street
1021 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
1021 Peachtree Street Available 07/08/20 COMING in July! Great Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths near downtown for $1000 a month - Awesome Deal for a 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths close to downtown, bus stop, I-24, etc.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
133 Hogan Road
133 Hogan Road, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming house in a quiet neighborhood. 3BR/2BA Cental HVAC Patio This property is offered at $1100/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
130 Everglades Boulevard
130 Everglades Boulevard, Catoosa County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Rossville! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have vinyl flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
2425 Chamberlain Ave
2425 Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1422 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318734 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
42 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1371 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1475 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
702 Tremont St
702 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
updated 3 bedroom in Normal Park zone - Property Id: 295493 This is a recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house within walking distance of Coolidge park and shops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amnicola - East Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
1605 N. Chamberlain Ave.
1605 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1232 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772507)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
909 Wall Street
909 Wall Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful Home Next to Whitehall Park - Move In Special - *1/2 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements You don't want to miss this beautiful home directly facing Whiteside Park off MLK Blvd.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Givens Rd
1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
St. Elmo
1 Unit Available
401 Ochs Hwy
401 Ochs Highway, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Unique, older bungalow situated on hiking trail to top of Lookout Mt. Several amenities. Wooded, private lot on the hill, yet a couple blocks from the charming village. Huge deck and porches. Hardwood floors. Central heat and air. Electric.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bushtown - Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2113 Cleveland Ave
2113 Cleveland Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1076 sqft
This spacious house is a gem of a home! Boasting hardwoods throughout, a seperate laundry room, and large bedrooms, it will not last long! Call us today 423-994-2036 or www.mtnviewpm.com for more details
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glenwood - Eastdale
1 Unit Available
2500 E 5th St
2500 East 5th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
This Chattanooga Charmer has been updated from top to bottom, new flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances, and a master bath addition with a walk-in closet. Three miles to Downtown and 8 miles to Hamilton Place makes this an ideal location.