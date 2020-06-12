/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
1 of 3
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5654 High St
5654 High St, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
New home built in 2019. Spacious two story townhome, located in the heart of Ooltewah. Walking distance to Cambridge Square. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Givens Rd
1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2330 Jennifer Dr
2330 Jennifer Drive, Hamilton County, TN
This amazing home offers something for everyone!Tucked back on a large, shady lot, there is a great yard for kids to play!Three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, with two full bathrooms, provide plenty of room for most families; however, this
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8886 Wilson Creek Dr
8886 Wilson Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
''2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO EXCEPTIONS'' and also add to first sentence in agent only notes as well.Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in wonderful gated Seven Lakes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7954 Burgundy Cir
7954 Burgundy Circle, Chattanooga, TN
Do not contact listing agent. All inquiries direct to property manager, Peggie Little. (423) 316-4801
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
192 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
6 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1738 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
25 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1055 sqft
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
1 Unit Available
7325 Huntley Lane
7325 Huntley Lane, Chattanooga, TN
Beautiful Home in the Desirable Huntley Gates in East Brainerd! - Are you looking for a spacious home in a beautiful small neighborhood that offers that far from it all feel all while being close to everything that the Hamilton Place area has to
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 White Oak Valley Rd
1601 White Oak Valley Rd NW, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House in the country - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House, washer/dryer hookups, No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2594151)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7615 Clearwater Rd
7615 Clearwater Road West, Middle Valley, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
This charming home has been completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, baths and basement floors, two beautiful bathrooms, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, three bedrooms plus two additional rooms in the basement and a
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Tyner - Greenwood
1 Unit Available
7641 Noah Reid Road
7641 Noah Reid Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
920 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA includes new refrigerator, new stove, new flooring, washer/dryer connections, central heating and air, new flooring, carpet and paint. Lawn Maintenance Included! Convenient to Highway 153 and Volkswagen.
