/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ooltewah, TN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5654 High St
5654 High St, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
New home built in 2019. Spacious two story townhome, located in the heart of Ooltewah. Walking distance to Cambridge Square. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Ooltewah
1 of 3
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Ooltewah
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2330 Jennifer Dr
2330 Jennifer Drive, Hamilton County, TN
This amazing home offers something for everyone!Tucked back on a large, shady lot, there is a great yard for kids to play!Three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, with two full bathrooms, provide plenty of room for most families; however, this
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8886 Wilson Creek Dr
8886 Wilson Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
''2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO EXCEPTIONS'' and also add to first sentence in agent only notes as well.Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in wonderful gated Seven Lakes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7954 Burgundy Cir
7954 Burgundy Circle, Chattanooga, TN
Do not contact listing agent. All inquiries direct to property manager, Peggie Little. (423) 316-4801
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Ooltewah
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
1 Unit Available
7325 Huntley Lane
7325 Huntley Lane, Chattanooga, TN
Beautiful Home in the Desirable Huntley Gates in East Brainerd! - Are you looking for a spacious home in a beautiful small neighborhood that offers that far from it all feel all while being close to everything that the Hamilton Place area has to
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Givens Rd
1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Tyner - Greenwood
1 Unit Available
7641 Noah Reid Road
7641 Noah Reid Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
920 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA includes new refrigerator, new stove, new flooring, washer/dryer connections, central heating and air, new flooring, carpet and paint. Lawn Maintenance Included! Convenient to Highway 153 and Volkswagen.
1 of 16
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
1409 Stratton Place Drive
1409 Stratton Place Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
Large Duplex Units Close To Hamilton Place. This large, 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit is just minutes from Hamilton Place Mall and offers a lot of convenience.
Similar Pages
Ooltewah Apartments with BalconyOoltewah Apartments with GarageOoltewah Apartments with GymOoltewah Apartments with Hardwood Floors