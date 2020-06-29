All apartments in Riverdale
7949 Mustang Lane

Location

7949 Mustang Lane, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this 5 bedroom, plust loft home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! With upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme, decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7949 Mustang Lane have any available units?
7949 Mustang Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 7949 Mustang Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7949 Mustang Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7949 Mustang Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7949 Mustang Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7949 Mustang Lane offer parking?
No, 7949 Mustang Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7949 Mustang Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7949 Mustang Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7949 Mustang Lane have a pool?
No, 7949 Mustang Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7949 Mustang Lane have accessible units?
No, 7949 Mustang Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7949 Mustang Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7949 Mustang Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7949 Mustang Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7949 Mustang Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
