Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 6934 Cheswick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
6934 Cheswick Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6934 Cheswick Drive
6934 Cheswick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6934 Cheswick Drive, Riverdale, GA 30296
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c83a0e005 ---- Lovely 4 bedroom home with open floor plan and large spacious bedrooms. Fireplace in family room. Nice level yard. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive have any available units?
6934 Cheswick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
Is 6934 Cheswick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6934 Cheswick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 Cheswick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive offer parking?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive have a pool?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6934 Cheswick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6934 Cheswick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Similar Pages
Riverdale 1 Bedrooms
Riverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900
Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College