Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Horseshoe Bend
21 Horseshoe Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
21 Horseshoe Bnd, Riverdale, GA 30274
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon -
(RLNE4904324)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
21 Horseshoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
Is 21 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
21 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Horseshoe Bend is pet friendly.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not offer parking.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have a pool.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
