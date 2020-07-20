All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 21 Horseshoe Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
21 Horseshoe Bend
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

21 Horseshoe Bend

21 Horseshoe Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21 Horseshoe Bnd, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon -

(RLNE4904324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
21 Horseshoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 21 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
21 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Horseshoe Bend is pet friendly.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not offer parking.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have a pool.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Horseshoe Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverdale Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Apartments with Pools
Riverdale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College