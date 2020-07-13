Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rincon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
39 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$894
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
586 S Columbia Avenue
586 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA
Studio
$1,250
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 586 S Columbia Avenue in Rincon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Rincon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
32 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
312 Tunnell Road
312 Tunnel Rd, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1258 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 312 Tunnell Road in Effingham County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Cherry St
26 Cherry St, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1958 sqft
2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft and a 3 car garage. Available July 17, 2020. A 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home with a hardwood staircase.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
190 Fox Glen Court
190 Fox Glen Court, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1748 sqft
190 Fox Glen Court Rent $1350 Beautiful Home In Lake Shore! 4 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout Living Area and Kitchen! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Overlooks Living Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances! Side By
Results within 10 miles of Rincon
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
30 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Commonwealth Ave
115 Commonwealth Avenue, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Port Wentworth - Four bedroom home in Port Wentworth, GA. Features detached garage, closed-in front porch, and living/dining combo.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
486 Copper Creek Circle
486 Copper Creek Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1896 sqft
486 Copper Creek Circle Rent - $1745 Executive home. 3 bedrooms w/den. Den could be 4th bedroom. 2 baths. Wood floors in living room, den and dining room. Wod burning fireplace in living room. Decorative column in dining room. Lots of windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.

1 of 22

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
112 Orkney Road
112 Orkney Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
By Lamar Smith Homes. Available for immediate occupancy!! This gorgeous new construction townhome features 1415 sq. ft. of living space with luxury plank vinyl flooring, blinds and attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Brittany Ln
101 Brittany Lane, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1178 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Guyton - Three bedroom, two bathroom home near South Effingham High School in Guyton. Features fenced yard, garage, and front patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rincon, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rincon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

