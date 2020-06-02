6412 Kennonbriar Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALL ELECTRIC TOWNHOME WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!



Conveniently located in Lithonia with great access to the expressway. Recently built open-concept town home with stainless kitchen appliances. LVP flooring for easy maintenance. Washer and dryer too!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.